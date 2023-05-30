Salt Reaches 200,000 Broadband and Adds 32,500 Postpaid Customers

Salt, a leading telecommunications provider in Switzerland, has reported a robust performance in the first quarter of 2023. The company witnessed significant growth in postpaid mobile subscribers, with an increase of 32,500, bringing the total number of subscribers to over 1.5 million, according to the statement. Furthermore, Salt achieved its best quarter in the business-to-business (B-to-B) segment in the past decade.

Salt Home Celebrates 5 Years

Salt Home recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. Salt Home offers customers access to ultra-fast internet with 10 Gbps technology via optical fibre, 260+ channels on Salt TV via Apple TV 4K, and a fixed telephony solution that includes unlimited calls to mobile and fixed networks in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

Salt Home Surpasses 200,000 Customers

In May, Salt Home, Salt's broadband offering, surpassed the milestone of 200,000 customers. As a result, Salt said to ensure customer satisfaction, it is committed to not increasing the current prices, starting from CHF 39.95, until at least June 2026. Salt aims to extend its top fibre connection to close to three million Swiss households by the end of 2025, reaching four million households by 2030.

Fiber Footprint Expansion

Salt, in its statement, said it continues to leverage the expanding fibre network in Switzerland and has adapted its agreement with Swisscom to align with the new Point-to-Point roll-out topology. This strategic move will enable close to three million Swiss households to benefit from Salt's top fibre connection by the end of 2025. The company aims to reach four million households by the end of 2030.

Salt's Broadband Connection Recognized as Best Performing and Best Rated

Salt's broadband offer received the highest overall rating from customers in the Connect test published in May. It not only outperformed competitors in Switzerland but also achieved the best result among all providers in the DACH region. Salt excelled in three out of four categories, demonstrating its superior value for money. Additionally, Salt's broadband connection surpassed the competition in the nPerf barometer, excelling in download, upload, and latency for the third consecutive year.

Salt Achieves 99.9 percent Network Coverage and Partners with Starlink

Salt achieved a major milestone in February by announcing a mobile network coverage of 99.9 percent. Furthermore, Salt entered into an agreement with SpaceX's Starlink in March to enhance coverage through satellite technology. The partnership aims to extend mobile access to remote or underserved areas, starting with text messages in 2024 and expanding to voice and data coverage in 2025.

Exclusive Telecommunication Services Provider for Swiss Post Customers

Swiss Post has chosen Salt as its exclusive provider of telecommunication services starting from 2024. According to the statement, the two companies will collaborate to develop postpaid and prepaid product offerings tailored to the needs of Swiss Post customers. This partnership will further strengthen Salt's position in the telecommunications market.