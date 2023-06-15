Siminn Iceland Installs Over 100 5G Transmitters, Continues Expansion Efforts

Icelandic telecommunications company, Siminn has announced rapid deployment of its 5G Network in recent months. With over 100 transmitters already connected, the company shows no signs of slowing down. Siminn says the installation of 5G transmitters is not only taking place in new areas but also includes densification efforts to ensure an improved connectivity for customers.

Upgraded 4G Transmitters for Better Connectivity

In addition to deploying new 5G transmitters, Siminn has been upgrading its existing 4G transmitters in various locations. These upgrades result in increased speed and range, providing customers with an even better connectivity.

Ericsson as Network Partner

Siminn's 5G Network is being installed in collaboration with Ericsson, a Swedish supplier with whom Siminn has had a successful partnership for over a century, spanning all previous generations of mobile systems.

Expansion in Various Icelandic Locations

Recent installations of Siminn's 5G system include Dalvik, Eskifjorour, Faskruosfjorour, Grindavik, Hella, Hvolsvollur, Kleifarvatn, Reykjanesbaer, Selfoss, Seyoisfjorour, Skorradalur, Stoovarfjorour, Talknafjorour, Ulfljotsvatn, and Vik in Myrdal.

Benefits of 5G Technology

According to Siminn, 5G, the fifth generation of mobile phone technology, not only offers increased speed to Siminn's customers but also significantly lower response times. This makes 5G particularly beneficial for those who lack access to fiber optics and seek a fast and reliable internet connection that meets modern requirements in their homes.

Siminn's 5G Network is compatible with newer phones from popular brands like Samsung, Apple, Nothing, Nokia, and others. Additionally, 5G routers can also be connected to Siminn's network, enabling users to enjoy the benefits of high-speed connectivity.

Overall, Siminn's ongoing expansion efforts and investments in 5G infrastructure highlight their commitment to providing cutting-edge telecommunications services to customers throughout Iceland.