Department of Telecommunications Raises Awareness on EMF Radiation

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Delhi LSA, organized a webinar to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and raise awareness about Electromagnetic Field (EMF) radiation. The event aimed to address concerns and dispel myths surrounding the potential harmful effects of EMF radiation emitted by mobile towers. Through informative presentations and expert insights, the webinar sought to provide a comprehensive understanding of EMF radiation and its impact on human health.

Expert Insights on Health Effects

Dr Vivek Tandon, a medical expert and Professor of Neurosurgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, shed light on various aspects of EMF radiation. He clarified health-related queries and debunked misconceptions about the harmful effects of EMF radiation from mobile towers. Dr Tandon emphasized that there is no conclusive proof of EMF radiation causing adverse health effects based on scientific evidence, studies, and reports.

EMF radiation refers to the Radiofrequency (RF) and electromagnetic energy emitted by mobile tower antennas and mobile handsets. The DoT Delhi LSA highlighted that the energy levels of these emissions are non-ionizing and have very low energy. It is important to note that the EMF emissions from mobile towers are well below the safe limits prescribed by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Thus, there is no substantial scientific evidence to support the notion that these emissions pose a threat to human health.

Stricter Safety Norms Implemented

According to the statement, to ensure the safety of the public, the DoT has adopted stricter norms for EMF radiation from mobile towers. These norms are ten times more stringent than the guidelines set by International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) and recommended by WHO.

Telecom service providers are required to comply with these safety limits and submit self-certification to the respective DoT field units before the commercial operation of mobile towers. Additionally, the DoT Delhi field unit conducts regular testing of radiation levels from working mobile towers on a sample basis.

Transparency through the EMF Portal

In an effort to promote transparency, the Ministry of Communications has developed a web portal called the EMF Portal (tarangsanchar.gov.in). This portal enables users to access information on mobile towers in their vicinity and view the EMF compliance status of these towers.

Furthermore, DoT said individuals have the option to request EMF emission measurements at their premises by paying a nominal fee online, ensuring a proactive approach to address any concerns.

Empowering Stakeholders through Information

The webinar aimed to address misconceptions and doubts among various stakeholders, including public representatives, government departments/agencies, resident welfare associations (RWAs), civil society organizations (CSOs), urban local bodies/municipalities, and the general public. The objective was to provide accurate information, clarify doubts, and ensure that the development of mobile towers and telecommunication infrastructure continues unhindered, thereby providing high-quality services and network coverage to all.

By dispelling myths and presenting scientific evidence, the DoT aims to facilitate informed decision-making and promote the growth of telecommunication infrastructure across the country.