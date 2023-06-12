DoT Disconnects 30,000 SIM Cards in Mumbai for Document Fraud: Report

In a joint operation between the Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Mumbai police, a major SIM card fraud scheme has been exposed, resulting in the identification and disconnection of approximately 30,000 SIM cards. The fraudulent cards were obtained using forged documents and were being utilized by cybercriminals to con people, according to a report by Hindustantimes.

Unveiling the Fraudulent Scheme

According to the Mumbai police investigation, telecom service provider executives issued SIM cards in the names of unknown persons without their knowledge, with the intention of earning higher commissions. The fraudulent issuance of SIM cards involved altering photos and documents to create new identities, making it difficult to trace the registered owners.

Collusion at the Point of Sale

The DoT used an indigenous, super-computer-based next-generation platform called ASTR-AI, along with facial recognition technology, to verify and detect SIM card fraud. The analysis revealed collusion at the point of sale, particularly at the shopkeeper level, where SIM cards were issued based on forged documents, enabling cyber fraud activities.

The report quoted Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, who explained that the fraudsters took documents from individuals, such as Aadhaar cards, and affixed their own photographs or those of others on the forms. They manipulated the Aadhaar card images and issued SIM cards based on the forged identity documents.

One individual, Abdul Hakim Mansuri, employed at a telecom service provider store in Malabar Hill, was found to have issued 684 SIM cards under his own name. Around 8,247 SIM cards were discovered to have photos of only 62 people, indicating the scale of the fraud, the report quoted the joint commissioner in the saying.

Abhinav Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner of Police, South Region, revealed that the fraudsters took their own photos in various poses, altering their appearance with different combinations such as moustaches, beards, and hairstyles. The report added that this tactic was employed to ensure that they could not be easily identified.

Cyber Frauds

The modus operandi involved customers visiting a store with their Aadhaar cards, which the fraudsters would keep for document verification. Later, they would create new documents by forging the customer's details and apply for new SIM cards. The verification process would involve a photo and video call to activate the SIM cards.

The fraudulent SIM cards were then sold to other criminals or retained by the fraudsters themselves, who could earn commissions from the service providers for achieving their targets.

Recognizing the potential for these fake or forged SIM cards to be used in cyber frauds, financial crimes, and even anti-national activities, the DoT took on the challenge of preventing such crimes by employing the ASTR-AI platform. By comparing subscriber photos and database information provided by the telecom service providers, the system was able to group similar photos with different subscriber names, exposing the fraudulent connections.

Massive Disconnection of Fraudulent Connections

As a result of the investigation, the respective service providers have disconnected all 30,000 non-bona fide mobile connections identified by the DoT in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police have registered six First Information Reports (FIRs) and made a total of 13 arrests, mostly of individuals working in mobile shops representing the service providers, according to the report.

The police have booked the accused for various offences, including using forged documents for cheating, forgery of valuable security, and criminal breach of trust. The investigation has revealed the critical role SIM cards and bank accounts play in cyber fraud activities. Despite previous crackdowns, criminal networks continue to supply activated SIM cards and bank accounts to cyber fraud gangs, fueling the persistence of such crimes as they get good money ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 per SIM card.

Uncovering this large-scale SIM card fraud operation highlights the ongoing challenge law enforcement agencies face in combating cybercrimes. It also emphasizes the importance of employing advanced technologies and collaborative efforts to detect and prevent such fraudulent activities, safeguarding individuals from falling victim to cyber fraud.

As Mumbai witnessed a significant rise of 63.7 percent in cybercrimes in 2022 compared to the previous year, the authorities are determined to tackle the menace and protect the public from cyber threats.