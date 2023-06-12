DoT Asks Customs Department to Check for Illegal Telecom Equipment Imports

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken a proactive approach to address concerns regarding the import of telecom equipment in the non-trusted category. A recent report from Financial Express highlights the manipulation of product codes by certain companies, which not only compromises network security but also results in a loss of government revenue. To combat these challenges, the DoT has reached out to the customs department, seeking their assistance in strengthening the mechanism to regulate telecom equipment imports.

Ensuring Network Security:

One of the primary concerns arising from the manipulation of product codes is the potential entry of malware-infected products from China into India. Such imports can pose significant network security threats, undermining the integrity and reliability of telecom infrastructure. By collaborating with the customs department, the DoT aims to tighten the scrutiny of imported telecom equipment to mitigate these risks and protect national security interests.

Revenue Loss and Competitive Challenges:

In addition to network security risks, the manipulation of product codes leads to a loss of government revenue. By changing the codes to those associated with products that attract zero duty, certain companies evade the payment of customs duties and taxes. This not only affects the exchequer but also creates an uneven playing field for companies approved under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Companies operating under the PLI scheme face the challenge of competing against cheaper imported equipment, undermining the objectives of the scheme to promote domestic manufacturing and self-reliance in the telecom sector. By addressing the issue of manipulated product codes, the DoT aims to level the playing field for domestic manufacturers and encourage the growth of indigenous telecom equipment production.

Collaboration with Customs Department:

Recognising the need for a coordinated effort, the DoT has sought the support of the customs department to strengthen the mechanism for monitoring and regulating telecom equipment imports. This collaboration will involve enhancing the scrutiny of imports to identify any attempts at manipulating product codes and ensuring strict adherence to customs duties and taxes.