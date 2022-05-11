Infinix Hot 12 Play Will Launch in India on May 28 – Check Specifications

The popular Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Infinix is all set to launch its Infinix Hot 12 Play smartphone in India. The smartphone has already been launched in Thailand and apparently, it’s coming to India very soon. As a matter of fact, the handset will make its debut in the Indian markets on May 28. The brand has also announced that it will be launching Infinix Note 12 series on May 20. It is very likely that the smartphone will arrive with the same specifications as it did in Thailand. Let’s take a closer look at what we could expect from the Indian variant.

Infinix Hot 12 Play Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Play will arrive with a 6.82-inch IPS TFT panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The display also features a 90Hz fluid refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate which makes it quite compatible for gaming. The device measures 170.47 x 776. x 8.32mm and weighs around 195 grams.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM which can be virtually expanded up to 5GB. The device features 128GB of internal storage and has a slot for a microSD card to further expand the storage. The handset operates on Android 12-based XOS 1.6 UI out of the box. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery and comes with support for 18W fast charging.

As far as the camera specifications of the device are considered, it has a dual setup at the back headlined by a 13MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture along with an AI lens and quad-LED flash setup. The front of the device features an 8MP selfie snapper. Other notable features of the Infinix Hot 12 Play include dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.