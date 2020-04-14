Google Phone App Can be Installed on Non Google Devices: Check Details

Highlights LG V60 ThinQ users were also able to download the Google Phone app

Google apps are available on the Play Store for multiple Android smartphone users. However, the famous Google Phone app was not available in the Play Store for non-Google devices, meaning the Pixel and Android One smartphones. Now, Google Phone Public Beta app is available on play store and non-Google users will be able to use the Google Phone app on their devices. The launch of Google Phone App on Play Store will relief the users who used to sideload the app and make their App and phone crash. Also, all users will not be able to see the App on play store. Google Phone app visible in Play Store is reportedly available for specific smartphone users.

Google Phone App Supported Android Devices

Google Phone app is the most demanding and lovable App by users. However, no official statements have been released by the company regarding the availability of Google Phone app on non-Google Devices. Still, some smartphone users are able to download the app. Asus ZenFone 6 users were able to download the Google Phone app on their smartphones. Also, Google Phone app was visible on Oppo Find X2 Pro and LG V60 ThinQ devices. Apart from mentioned devices, no other Smartphone users were able to see and download the Google Phone app from Play Store. Since no official launch has been done by Google, it is difficult to decode the reason for the availability of app on some devices.

Samsung and OnePlus Cannot Download Google Phone App

Surprisingly, Google Phone App is not available for Samsung and OnePlus users. No specific reasons can justify the partial availability of app on Play Store. However, as per XDA reports, Google Phone App requires a “com.google.android.dialer.support” shared library, which is essential to be present on the devices. Also, Samsung and OnePlus latest flagship smartphones do not have the shared library, which is important for Google Phone app. Though, previously users were able to use Google Phone App on other Android devices by using workarounds and modified apps. It is expected that Google will release an official statement soon regarding the availability of Google Phone App on non-Google Devices.