5G Smartphones Which Delivered Fastest Speeds in Key Markets

A variety of models and manufacturers make up the top-performing 5G smartphone models, according to a new report from Ookla. The performance of various devices varies greatly by country, and Ookla discovered that there was a statistical tie in performance in several of the nations for which it conducted studies. Apple and Samsung appear to be in the lead when it comes to smartphones that give users the fastest 5G speeds.

A device needs to have at least 0.5% market share and a minimum sample size of 100 devices in a particular market to be included in Ookla's analysis. Ookla's analysis, which was based on data gathered in the third quarter of 2022, may not have included some of the models because of differing launch dates by nation.

In this article, we'll examine the fastest 5G devices that are popular in the US, China, and the UK.

Devices That Top the US 5G Speed Chart

The iPhone 14 Pro Max tops the list in the US, according to the Ookla analysis, with average download speeds of 177.21 Mbps and 175.08 Mbps. The Galaxy S21+ 5G and Galaxy S22 Ultra closed out the top five for Q3 2022 with speeds of 140.06 Mbps and 137.42 Mbps, respectively, followed closely behind by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 at 162.50 Mbps.

Fastest 5G Smartphones in the UK

It's interesting to note that Apple's iPhones dominated the UK's top five 5G smartphones spot. The new iPhone 14 Pro Max had a median 5G download speed of 171.24 Mbps, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 165.49 Mbps, the iPhone 14 Pro at 158.24 Mbps, the iPhone 13 mini at 157.42 Mbps, and the iPhone 13 Pro at 154.50 Mbps, even though there was no statistically significant quickest device.

Fastest 5G Smartphones in China

In Q3 2022, there was no statistically quickest device, according to research by Ookla, which stated that competition for the fastest popular 5G mobile device was extremely close in China. The Huawei P40 5G was at 344.41 Mbps, the Huawei Mate 30 5G at 344.23 Mbps, the Huawei Mate 40 5G at 332.39 Mbps, and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G at 328.25 Mbps. While the OnePlus 9 5G recorded a median 5G download speed of 349.15 Mbps.