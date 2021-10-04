BSNL Very Affordable 4G Data Vouchers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a plethora of prepaid plans to its users. The state-run telco also offers prepaid 4G data vouchers to users so that they are always connected to high-speed internet. BSNL offers some very affordable prepaid plans to users. Today, we will look at these 4G data vouchers and determine whether they are good for you not. One thing is for sure, these vouchers are super affordable and will never burn your pocket. Let’s take a look at the concerned vouchers.

BSNL Affordable 4G Data Vouchers

The most affordable 4G data voucher from BSNL comes for Rs 16. It is called ‘Mini_16’ and offers users 2GB of data for one day. If not used within the time frame, the benefit will expire. Then there is the ‘C_DATA56’. This voucher comes with a validity of 10 days and offers users 10GB of data with a free subscription to Zing. The ‘C_DATA56’ voucher costs Rs 56.

Then there are two special tariff vouchers (STVs) of Rs 75 and Rs 94. Both these vouchers come with long-term validity. The Rs 75 4G data voucher from BSNL comes with 50 days of validity. Further, the plan offers 2GB of free data that is to be consumed within 50 days, and it also offers 100 minutes of free voice calling.

Then the Rs 94 voucher comes with a validity of 75 days. It offers users 3GB of data which is to be consumed within 75 days, along with 100 minutes of free voice calling. There is also STV_97 that costs Rs 97 that the users can choose from.

This voucher comes with a validity of 18 days only and offers 2GB of daily data with 100 SMS/day along with Lokdhum content. Users can also consider the Rs 98 voucher from the telco, which comes with a validity of 22 days and offers users 2GB of daily data for the entire validity of the plan.