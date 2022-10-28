Realme 10 4G Tipped to Launch Soon: Check Details

Realme 10 4G is scheduled to launch in November, but price information for India, renderings, and important elements about the phone have already leaked online. The phone is anticipated to make its debut simultaneously with Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 9 models, which were revealed earlier this year, will be replaced by the Realme 10 series.

Guglani and MySmartPrice worked together to leak the Realme 10 4G's renders. The smartphone is depicted in a variety of colours in the leaked renders. The phone's hole-punch display is visible on the front, while its dual cameras are visible from the back. On the right side of the smartphone, there are volume controls and a fingerprint reader located on the side.

Realme 10 4G Specification and Features

A 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate will be included on the next Realme 10 4G, according to the leak. To shield the screen from dents and drops, the display may have a Panda glass layer. According to reports, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G99 SoC. According to reports, the phone's internal RAM may be expanded by up to 5GB using unused internal storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capabilities is claimed to be included in the Realme 10 4G.

Regarding the Realme 10 4G's camera capabilities, it is anticipated that it will include a dual rear camera configuration at the back that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Realme is anticipated to include a 16MP front camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Realme 10 4G Price and Availability

On Twitter, tipper Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) provided information regarding the Realme 10 4G's specifications and price in India. He claims that the device will cost in the region of Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000 when it is released. The base model is anticipated to be offered for Rs 15,000 after offers and discounts. It is expected to start selling on November 1.

Realme just stated that the new Realme 10 series smartphones would ship in November. The Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro+ could be part of the new lineup. Under the hood of the Realme 10 Pro+ is anticipated to have a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.