Top Five Smartphones Under Rs 30,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

It is tough to select the ideal smartphone because there are so many options available on the market at such low costs. Your wait is over to upgrade to 5G smartphones with Amazon Great Indian Festival's never-before-seen discounts starting at just Rs 10,799. Let's look at the variety of smartphones under 30,000 offered at the Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale 2022.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is stunning. It includes a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset, which employs AI to fuel the phone and prepare it for gaming, quick and seamless operation, and clear photography. According to OnePlus, the smartphone supports fast charging using a 65W Supervooc fast charger, which extends the 4500mAh battery's life to 24 hours of use after just 15 minutes of charging. At the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, it costs Rs 24,999.

Realme Narzo 50 5G Rs 16,999

A 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits is featured on the Realme Narzo 50 Pro. It is equipped with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU and MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, as well as up to 8GB of physical RAM and 128GB of storage. Realme UI 3.0, based on Android 12, is being used. A 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 4cm macro lens make up the Realme Narzo 50 Pro's triple rear camera system. The phone boasts a 16MP selfie camera up front.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The most recent low-cost phone with a focus on long battery life and lag-free performance is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G has a 5000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy M13 is the name of the 4G version of the Galaxy M13 5G. The Galaxy M13 is an entry-level phone, much like the 5G phone, that competes with certain well-known models like the Redmi 10 and the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. At the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, it costs Rs 11,999.

Redmi K50i 5G Rs 28,999

Up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage are available on the Redmi K50i's octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. It comes with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ FFS display that supports 90fps on games like Battlegrounds Mobile India. On all streaming applications, the display additionally supports Dolby Vision. The device runs MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12. The Redmi K50i has three cameras: a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP close-up camera. A 16MP camera for taking selfies. The Redmi K50i's vibration motor on the x-axis will appeal to gamers. Another 3.5mm headphone jack is present on the Redmi K50i.

iQOO Neo 6 5G

The 6.62-inch AMOLED screen on the iQOO Neo 6 has a Full-HD+ resolution. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It has a Snapdragon 870 5G processor inside, which can be paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. A 4,700mAh battery within the smartphone supports 80W rapid charging. It starts with Android 12 OS and then switches to Origin OS. The gadget has three cameras, the main one of which is a 64MP lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS capability. It is supported by a 2MP portrait sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.