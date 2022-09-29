Realme 9 Pro 5G Gets 5G Network Support for Jio

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Realme will roll out this update in a phased manner, and it will be available to all the users of the smartphone shortly. The update seems like a timely one, as Jio and Airtel are expected to launch 5G services very soon. On October 1, 2022, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, PM Modi is expected to launch 5G network for India.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio's 5G is going to be different from what you see get from Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi).
  • Jio is going for the 5G SA (standalone) network, which would require smartphones to support it.
  • Note that all 5G smartphones don't support 5G SA in India.

Follow Us

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Reliance Jio's 5G is going to be different from what you see get from Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Jio is going for the 5G SA (standalone) network, which would require smartphones to support it. Note that all 5G smartphones don't support 5G SA in India. Very recently, Realme 9 Pro 5G, a semi-mid-range 5G smartphone in India, recently received another OTA (over the air) update for the month of September. The UI Version for this update was RMX3471_11.A.44. With this update, the Realme 9 Pro 5G has received support for the 5G network that Reliance Jio will roll out. In this update, Realme has updated the Security patch to August 2022 and improved system performance along with fixing some known issues to improve system stability.

Realme will roll out this update in a phased manner, and it will be available to all the users of the smartphone shortly. The update seems like a timely one, as Jio and Airtel are expected to launch 5G services very soon. On October 1, 2022, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, PM Modi is expected to launch 5G network for India. Jio will start with 5G SA, and Airtel will start with 5G NSA (non-standalone).

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Latest OTT Releases this week: Here is a quick look at what's arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and other platforms to binge watch this weekend.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Top 5 Budget 5G Smartphones in India if you plan to buy one. 5G launch in India is around and this list will come in handy for you.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments