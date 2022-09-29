Realme 9 Pro 5G Gets 5G Network Support for Jio

Reliance Jio's 5G is going to be different from what you see get from Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Jio is going for the 5G SA (standalone) network, which would require smartphones to support it. Note that all 5G smartphones don't support 5G SA in India. Very recently, Realme 9 Pro 5G, a semi-mid-range 5G smartphone in India, recently received another OTA (over the air) update for the month of September. The UI Version for this update was RMX3471_11.A.44. With this update, the Realme 9 Pro 5G has received support for the 5G network that Reliance Jio will roll out. In this update, Realme has updated the Security patch to August 2022 and improved system performance along with fixing some known issues to improve system stability.

Realme will roll out this update in a phased manner, and it will be available to all the users of the smartphone shortly. The update seems like a timely one, as Jio and Airtel are expected to launch 5G services very soon. On October 1, 2022, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, PM Modi is expected to launch 5G network for India. Jio will start with 5G SA, and Airtel will start with 5G NSA (non-standalone).