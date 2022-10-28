Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Launched: Check Specifications

The new Redmi Note 12 series from Xiaomi has launched. Four new phones are part of the new Redmi Note 12 range. The Note 12 5G, Note 12 5G Discovery Edition (also known as the Note 12 5G Explorer Edition), the Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Note 12 Pro+ 5G fall under this category. Let's look at the Redmi Note 12 series' price, specs, and other information.

Redmi Note 12 Series Specification and Features

All three phones use a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC as their main component in terms of specifications. The new 6nm SoC has a 2.6GHz maximum clock speed. The Note 12 Explorer Edition has a 4350mAh battery compared to the 5000mAh battery included in the Note 12 Pro and Pro+ 5G models. With 210W fast charging support, the Note 12 5G is the phone that charges the most quickly. Fast charging at 67W and 120W is supported by the Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro+ 5G, respectively.

Each of the three devices has a 3.5mm headphone port and comes pre-installed with MIUI 13. Additionally, the gadgets include a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display supports both a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panels can display material in Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and have a maximum brightness of 900 nits. The heaviest of the three smartphones is the Note 12 Pro+ 5G. It weighs 298 grams. The Note 12 Pro weighs 187 grammes, compared to 207.5 grammes for the Note 12 Explorer Edition.

The camera configuration is where there are the most disparities. A triple camera system with a 200MP Samsung HPX sensor and an f/1.65 aperture is present on the Note 12 Pro+ 5G and the Note 12 5G Explorer Edition. Support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) is included with the primary camera. The gadget also has a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The phones have a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. A triple camera arrangement is also included on the rear of the Note 12 Pro 5G. The 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera supports OIS. An 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera are also part of the camera array. There is also a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Redmi Note 12 Series Price and Other Details

The cheapest of the three phones is the Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition. It has 8GB + 256GB of storage. The phone costs CNY 2399 (roughly Rs 27,400). Additionally, the Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes standard with 256GB of internal storage and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. They cost respectively CNY 2199 (about Rs 25,100) and CNY 2399 (approximately Rs 27,400).

Additionally, there is the Note 12 Pro 5G, which offers storage options of 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The cost of the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB versions is CNY 1699 (approximately Rs 19,300) and CNY 1799, (roughly Rs 20,500). On the other hand, the prices for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options are CNY 1999 (about Rs 22,800) and CNY 2199 (approximately Rs 25,100), respectively.