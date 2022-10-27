Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications Leaked Hours Ahead of Its Launch

In China, the Redmi Note 12 series will be launched later today. The Redmi Note 12 Pro has been spotted on a Geekbench benchmark listing just hours before the launch, providing a glimpse at the smartphone's test results and some of the major characteristics.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro bears the model number 22101316C, according to the Geekbench 5 listing, which was discovered by MySmartPrice. The smartphone's single-core Geekbench score is 767, while its multi-core score is 2008. The listing also indicates that Android 12 will be the Redmi Note 12 Pro's initial operating system, rather than the most recent version.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications and Features

A 6.67-inch flat AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 900 nits will be available on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ will all be supported on this 10-bit colour panel. The Redmi Note 12 Pro will have a base frequency of 2.0GHz, an octa-core CPU, and 5.41GB of RAM, which will be advertised as 6GB RAM. A motherboard called Ruby and a CPU with the codename ARM MT6877V are also mentioned in the listing, which suggests that the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC may be the device in question.

Power for the Dimensity 1080 chip will be provided by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability. According to reports, this device is available with RAM and storage capacities of 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. A 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS capability, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera will be included in the Note 12 Pro's optical setup.

The Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G were already mentioned in a leaked listing as three versions in the Redmi Note 12 series. The new Redmi smartphones appeared to be all priced at RMB 9,999, but the listing gave no details about their features or cost.

The Redmi Note 12 has also been leaked in an Indian BIS certification listing with the model number 22101316I; however, Xiaomi, not Redmi, has been used to identify the smartphone in India. Similar to every other Redmi smartphone in the number series, the Redmi Note 12 series debut in India is anticipated to occur early next year.