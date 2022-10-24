OnePlus Smartphones that Now Support Jio 5G

In order to accommodate Jio 5G, OnePlus has begun pushing out a software upgrade for its OnePlus 10-series handsets. The updates are country-specific to India and are available for the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 10R. Only certain customers are now receiving the OxygenOS updates for Android 12 because they are being released in stages. Go to Settings > System > System updates to determine availability.

Only five Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi—are participating in Jio's 5G service testing; additional circles will be added later this year. Since the business is testing the connectivity function with a small number of customers, not all consumers in the eligible circles are now receiving Jio 5G services. Keep checking the MyJio phone app to see if something is available.

The OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro will be updated with the Android security patch for October 2022, according to the official changelog posted on the OnePlus Community forum. On the other hand, the 10R will also get the September 2022 Android security patch in addition to the fixes. The NE2211 11.A.18 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro, according to the changelog, only brings Jio 5G connectivity and an Android security patch. The OnePlus 10T's CPH2413 11.A.10 update resolves sporadic crash problems. Additionally, it improves the network and Wi-Fi experience, connection reliability, and screen display quality.

Here’s How To Update

Go to the settings app on your OnePlus device in order to install the most recent firmware. To check if the update appears at the top of the screen, touch on About Device right away. Click the Download button if it's accessible for your device. It will always be incremental with this OTA. Only a tiny portion of customers will receive the OTA today; over the course of the next few days, it will be available to more people. Support for the Jio 5G network has been added in the most recent software update for OnePlus devices. Moreover, the update includes an October security patch for Android.