Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best Value-for-Money Plan This Festive Season

To meet the various needs of users, Airtel, Jio, and Vi provide a variety of prepaid plans. However, the telcos don't have many choices when it comes to affordable plans. If you subscribe to an unlimited calling plan from Airtel, Jio, or Vodafone Idea, you're fine to go. In the event that this is the case, the following affordable short-term plans should cover your data, calling, and message requirements for the upcoming few weeks. Let's examine each of the possible plans in greater depth.

Reliance Jio Best Value for Money Plans

The Jio Rs 149 Plan includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS each day, and it is good for 20 days after purchase. It provides 1GB of data per day, so you essentially receive 20GB of total data. Jio apps like JioTV, Jio Cinema, and others come with complimentary subscriptions as additional perks.

The same benefits are provided by the Rs 179 and Rs 209 plans for 24 and 28 days, respectively. These plans provide 100 SMS per day, unlimited talking, and 1GB of data per day. Jio apps like JioTV, Jio Cinema, and others are available for free with these plans. A Rs 155 value package is also available, which includes 2GB of total data and 28 days of unlimited calling.

For users who just need extra data, Jio also has a few data booster plans available. Users can add 2GB, 6GB, or 12GB of additional storage for Rs 25, Rs 61, and Rs 121, respectively.

Vodafone Idea Best Value for Money Plans

Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 269 plan that includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day, along with 1GB of data per day for 28 days. For 24 days, the same advantages are provided by a Rs 234 package.

While the benefits of a Rs 199 package are available for 18 days. Unlimited calling, 100 SMS, 1GB of daily data, plus more advantages like Vi TV and movies are all included in the subscription.

The Rs 149, Rs 155, and Rs 209 plans from Vi also come with 1GB of total data for 21 days, 1GB for 24 days, and 4GB for 28 days, respectively.

Airtel Best Value for Money Plans

The Rs 209 plan from Airtel offers 100 SMS per day along with unlimited talking and 1GB of data per day for 21 days. This is a fantastic plan for travellers because it provides daily data refreshes and has enough data for the majority of customers. For all the coordinating, wishing, and casual calls, you also have unlimited calling and 100 SMS every day.

Consider the Airtel Rs 155 and Rs 179 plans, which offer 1GB and 2GB of total data for 24 and 28 days, respectively, if you don't require as much data.

For customers who simply require additional data, Airtel also offers a few data booster plans. The Rs 148 plan gets you 15GB of data throughout your current validity, compared to Rs 118's 12GB, Rs 98's 5GB, and Rs 58's 3GB.