BSNL 5G: What Good Will it Bring for India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, is trying to ensure that it doesn't get left behind in the 5G era, like what happened with the 4G rollout. While two private telecom operators have already rolled out 5G in the nation, the third one (Vi) is prepping to do it, while the fourth one, which is BSNL, is still figuring out its 4G rollout. BSNL is working with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) as well as TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) for its 4G. During the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, C-DoT showed the country its own 5G core. This made-in-India 5G core can be leveraged by BSNL when rolling out 5G.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, telecom minister of India, said that BSNL's 5G rollout will take place on August 15, 2023. This is a bold statement given the fact that BSNL doesn't even have prominent 4G networks yet, and the telco would be targeting 5G NSA (non-standalone), which would require a strong 4G presence in the first place.

Regardless, if BSNL manages to launch 5G networks in 2023 itself, what good will it bring India?

Faster Networks at Cheaper Prices

One thing that BSNL is very famous for is delivering services to consumers at a very low cost. That said, no one really knows how BSNL would price its 5G and 4G services when they are launched on a wide scale. Looking at the current trend, we can expect BSNL to deliver more affordable services than the private telcos. BSNL truly has modelled its business to provide connectivity services to the masses at affordable costs so that internet connectivity is accessible to all.

More Competition in the Market

Once BSNL steps into the ring with better and faster network services, it will heat up the competition in the market. This would mean that every telco would push further to provide satisfaction to the consumers, resulting in a more balanced market. Further, BSNL's revenues would also grow, which help in justifying the amount of money and resources that the government is spending on BSNL.

Further, BSNL would truly look after providing services in rural areas as well. BSNL isn't the telco which is looking for profits from day one. The telco looks after providing decent connectivity services to everyone in the country, including the ones who are living in the backward regions. This would mean that more citizens in the country would get to ride the digital wave that has only started.

If you have any other benefits of BSNL's 5G in your mind, do let us know in the comments below.