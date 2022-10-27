OxygenOS 13 Beta Rollout Schedule

Since the release of Android 13 a few months ago, OnePlus has been diligent in updating its products to run the latest operating system. While devices like the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and others are now in the open beta testing stage, the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro has already received the stable OxygenOS 13 update.

The Android 13 beta distribution schedule through the first half of 2023 has been disclosed by OnePlus. The Stable release of OxygenOS 13 may take a few extra months, thus it's crucial to keep in mind that these release schedules apply to OxygenOS 13 Beta only.

OxygenOS 13 Beta Release Schedule for OnePlus

From August 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G [Stable Released]

From September 2022

OnePlus 10R 5G [Open Beta Released]

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G [Open Beta Released]

OnePlus 9 5G [Open Beta Released]

From Q4 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G [Closed Beta Released]

OnePlus 9RT 5G [Open Beta Released

OnePlus 9R 5G [Open Beta Released]

OnePlus 8 5G [Open Beta Released]

OnePlus 8T 5G [Open Beta Released]

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G [Open Beta Released]

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

From H1 2023

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, and OnePlus Nord 5G are among the devices that are not included in this list and are therefore ineligible for the OxygenOS 13 update.

OxygenOS 13 Features

Recall that OxygenOS 13 has New Always-On Display modes that will bring the best AoD screens from prior OxygenOS versions as well as some new ones, such as Insight AoD. Additionally, there will be improved app compatibility, with new AoD widgets enabling playback control for apps like Spotify right from the AoD screen.

For those devices where the hardware supports the feature, OxygenOS 13 will add support for spatial audio. Users will be able to navigate around movies and other material with the help of spatial audio, creating a more engaging experience.

Aquameorphic design, support for smart launchers and sidebars, and improved security are further improvements.