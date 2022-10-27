Xiaomi Book Air 13 Specifications Leaked: Check Details

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is getting ready to introduce the Redmi Note 12 series on October 27. But thanks to various data sheets, practically all of the former's specifications have recently leaked on Weibo. Surprisingly, just three Redmi Note 12 series devices have leaked; for some reason, the standard Redmi Note 12 isn't one of them. Data sheets have instead been made public for the Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition alone.

The company will also introduce a new laptop named the Xiaomi Book Air 13 in addition to the new smartphones. The brand teases that the laptop will be its lightest and thinnest model yet. The company’s forthcoming PC will have mid-range specifications and will concentrate more on design elements. So let's take a look at the specifications and features of the upcoming laptop.

Xiaomi Book Air 13 Specifications and Features

The laptop will include a 13.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and a 16:10 aspect ratio, according to a previous JD listing.

The laptop will be powered by 12th Gen Intel Core U series processors under the hood. The Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U CPUs will be used in these. Both of these processors have 10 cores (2 performance + 8 efficiency cores), 12 threads, and are relatively similar. The i7 model can boost up to 4.7GHz, whereas the i5 variant can only boost up to 4.4GHz, and that is the only difference between the two.

The 512 GB SSD storage and 16 GB LPDDR5-5200 RAM will be used with the chipsets. The laptop could be 12 mm thick and weigh 1.2 kg. Despite the laptop's tiny and light design, Xiaomi claims to have included a 58.3 Wh battery with 65 W support. Last but not least, the laptop will have Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, two Thunderbolt connectors, and built-in Bluetooth 5.2.

Redmi Note 12 Series Specification

Having said that, it appears that all versions rely on 6.67-inch OLED panels that are the same and produce at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The trio also has LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 flash storage, both of which are currently fairly obsolete. Additionally, no model supports more than 256 GB of storage or 12 GB of RAM.