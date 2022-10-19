Airtel 5G Plus Network will Work on all Xiaomi and Redmi 5G Phones

Airtel 5G Plus network will work on all of the Xiaomi and Redmi 5G smartphones. Xiaomi India has announced its partnership with Bharti Airtel to bring the 5G Plus network experience to all of its smartphone users. All of the Xiaomi and Redmi 5G phones will be able to deliver Airtel customers a great 5G experience. To ensure that the 5G network is working, all that a user needs to do is switch on the 5G settings for the device. This is a positive development for Xiaomi smartphone users.

Some Xiaomi and Redmi Devices Which will Support Airtel 5G

Xiaomi India has carried out 5G field tests across multiple cities at different frequency bands to give the best experience to its users. Continuing to unlock unlimited possibilities with 5G development, devices such as Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, and Mi 10 will allow users to enjoy ultrafast connectivity just by changing their preferred network. Bringing the 5G experience in the affordable segment, Redmi K50i, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and Redmi Note 10T 5G will enable users to get instant access to high-definition content streaming, uninterrupted gaming, browsing, among others.

Shashwat Sharma, Director - Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, said, "At Airtel, we are continuously enhancing mobile experiences through powerful collaborations that drive 5G adoption to new levels. We are delighted to collaborate with Xiaomi to continue driving the 5G ecosystem. All our existing 4G SIMs are enabled with 5G, because of which, customers can start enjoying ultrafast 5G services by simply selecting 5G network on their Xiaomi & Redmi handsets at no extra cost, as we start rolling out more and more cities."

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, "Xiaomi India has always played an instrumental role in democratizing technology for the masses, thereby future-proofing the needs of our consumers. Our entire 5G smartphone portfolio enables our consumers to access 5G services across India. Xiaomi's ability to offer best-in-class technology in partnership with Airtel, will allow our consumers to be at the forefront of 5G revolution in India. With high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency, 5G services will expand the mobile ecosystem into new realms."