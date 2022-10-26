Cognizant and Qualcomm Open 5G Innovation Centre

In order to create the first 5G experience centre in North America, Cognizant, a provider of IT services, is extending its partnership with Qualcomm, the developer of chips, to open the centre in Atlanta. The facility will concentrate on use cases in manufacturing and supply chain management. In a joint statement, the businesses said that for the manufacturing sector, 5G-connected cameras with video analytics utilising multi-access edge computing (MEC) can increase anomaly identification, resulting to timely response and fewer downtimes.

Additional Details Regarding The Partnership

As per Cognizant and Qualcomm, in the area of supply chain management, autonomous mobile robots that are controlled, operated, and integrated via 5G into warehouse management, fleet management, and enterprise resource planning systems can allow for a predictable and consistent supply of components in manufacturing, efficient inventory control, and a significantly lower risk of workplace injuries.

As Cognizant's global head of IoT, Vibha Rustagi said, they will work to help clients simplify the complexities of the technology, accelerate their digital transformations, and stay focused on their business objectives. This is done by combining Qualcomm's expertise with Cognizant's distinctive industry solutions in manufacturing, automotive, biopharma, retail, and other areas.

The Atlanta site is the first of Cognizant's planned 5G centres in North America as it expands its network of 5G experience centres nationwide. It expands on the accomplishments of the Cognizant 5G centre in Bangalore, India. By fusing private 5G networks with Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) technologies, the centre will provide clients with the ability to envision, test, and deploy next-generation solutions.

The combination of 5G and MEC gives businesses the ability to build multiple virtual networks using the same physical hardware, support thousands of connected devices that are constantly generating data insights, and do so with better network security and less congestion. As a result, business outcomes are improved, and end-user experiences are improved.