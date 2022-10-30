Airtel Black Plan that Offers Broadband and DTH Services Under Rs 700

You can call this an entry-level plan from Airtel Black. It is a service that's offered to customers when they want two or more of Airtel's services bundled under a single plan. There's no postpaid connection included in this plan. This means that even the prepaid customers of the telco could purchase this Airtel Black service.

Airtel Black

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, offers a bundled service called Airtel Black. With Airtel Black, Airtel is not only creating value for its business by locking the customers in its ecosystem but is also adding a lot of value to its customers' lives. The most affordable Airtel Black plan that's listed on the website of the telco offers both fiber broadband as well as DTH (Direct-to-Home) services to customers. Moreover, Airtel is offering all this for under Rs 700. Let's take a look at this plan in detail and determine whether it is good or not.

Airtel Black Rs 699 Plan

You can call this an entry-level plan from Airtel Black. It is a service that's offered to customers when they want two or more of Airtel's services bundled under a single plan. There's no postpaid connection included in this plan. This means that even the prepaid customers of the telco could purchase this Airtel Black service. Initially, when Airtel announced Airtel Black, it said that only postpaid customers would be able to get access to Airtel Black. But this plan is proof that you don't need a postpaid connection with it.

The Rs 699 plan from Airtel Black offers customers a broadband connection from Airtel Xstream Fiber and a DTH connection from Airtel Digital TV. The broadband connection offered under this plan comes with 40 Mbps of speed, 3.3TB of monthly data and unlimited calls. There may be an installation fee applicable. The DTH connection comes with Rs 300 worth of TV channels. Further, at no extra cost, consumers are provided with access to one year worth of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Airtel Xstream app with access to more than 12 OTT applications.

This is a great plan if you want to purchase both Airtel's broadband and DTH services. The 40 Mbps plan from the company costs Rs 499 per month on a standalone basis. Thus, this is not a bad deal at all for Rs 699 per month. Note that the price doesn't include taxes. The final price would also include 18% GST, which would come to around Rs 825 per month. Let us know in the comments what you feel about this plan.

