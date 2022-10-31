Nokia and Nedaa to Double Down on 5G Network Slicing

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nokia and Nedaa, the Dubai government's security network provider, was announced today by Nokia. The MoU will look into ways to use Nokia's cutting-edge innovations and 5G innovation to modernise Nedaa's core and RAN radio access networks (RAN) for telecommunications. Nedaa will be able to provide increased public safety and smart city services to concerned organisations and individuals as well as set the groundwork for more sophisticated services like metaverse thanks to a 5G network with end-to-end slicing functionality.

Additional Information on 5G Network Slicing for Smart Cities

Many of the needs for mission-critical communications may be supported by Nedaa's network, which currently uses Nokia's technology. However, with the advent of 5G, Nedaa will be able to support improved services for public security and oversight of crucial operations, including interactive applications for first aiders, connected and automated vehicles, video surveillance and remote control, as well as handle thousands of connected devices, sensors, and IoT applications.

The Memorandum of Understanding establishes a framework for improving the capabilities of the current networks and bringing agile and sophisticated services to government enterprises based on safe and dependable networks. One of the essential components is 5G network slicing, which will assist Nedaa in offering segment-related solutions for various industries, including oil and gas, transportation, and other governmental entities. The MoU also lays the groundwork for determining the best 5G use applications for seizing new possibilities and generating revenue.

Nokia is a leader in worldwide technology and a dependable partner, according to H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba at Nedaa. They are eager to employ Nokia's demonstrated 5G experience to help them exploit the advantages of the technological upgrade and to provide our users with cutting-edge services. The development of cutting-edge services like the metaverse is made possible by our efforts to upgrade our networks to next-generation network capabilities.

Security providers all around the world are implementing 5G technology to enhance their offerings, according to Kamal Ballout, Head of Enterprise, CHIMEA (China, India and MEA) at Nokia. The exciting addition of network slicing to 5G networks' capabilities allows key communication clients in several industry sectors to make use of specialised virtual network slices that offer private, secure, high-performance wireless access. They are eager to keep working with Nedaa to support them in utilising 5G technology for improved communication services and a superior user experience.