Xiaomi 13 Tipped To Launch Soon

The Xiaomi 13 series is anticipated to emerge as the Chinese tech giant's upcoming array of flagship smartphones. This forthcoming series, which is reported to include the vanilla Xiaomi 13, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, has been the subject of various leaks and rumours. The Xiaomi 13 standard model has recently been discovered on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website. According to the listing, the Xiaomi phone has the model number 2211133C.

More Info on the Xiaomi 13

A Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2211133C has reportedly appeared on the 3C certification website, according to a report by MySmartPrice. This device is thought to be the standard Xiaomi 13. The purported listing also implies that this model might enable 67W fast charging. Lei Jun, the chief executive officer of Xiaomi, made a suggestion that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra might be released in international markets in a recent interview.

Xiaomi 13 Series Smartphone Specification

The basic Xiaomi 13's triple rear camera configuration may be seen in a recently circulated claimed hands-on photo of the device. In addition, there is a marking on the camera module that reads "LASER," which could be a reference to the laser autofocus function. In September, there was also a rumoured render of the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. The IMEI database has also turned up information on the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

According to rumours, the Xiaomi 13 will include a 6.38-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout, most likely an AMOLED panel, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is rumoured to enable 67W rapid charging and has a 50MP primary camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to have a 6.73-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be equipped with a 5000mAh battery, 120W wired fast charging, and 50W wireless charging, and run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC.