Nvidia’s Revenue is Supported by the Data Centre Business

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

Earnings from data centres increased 31% year over year in the third quarter while revenue from gaming decreased 51%. According to Chief Executive Jensen Huang in a news release, they are fast adjusting to the macro climate, correcting stock levels, and laying the groundwork for future items.

Highlights

  • Nvidia chips are being used in more and more platforms by cloud computing organisations.
  • To handle demanding artificial intelligence computing tasks in the cloud, Microsoft Corp. is collaborating with the business to construct a gigantic computer.
  • Nvidia's market share of so-called accelerator chips used in the network of the six largest clouds in the world increased to 85% as of August.

Nvidia

Due to strong demand in its data centre business, which is a result of increased cloud use, chip designer and computer company Nvidia Corp. surpassed third-quarter revenue projections on Wednesday. In extended trading, the company's shares increased by 3%. They have lost almost 43% of their value so far this year, underperforming the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index as the technology sector as a whole and the industry as a whole have experienced declines.

Nvidia’s A100 Data Centre Chip and Lift in Its Newest Hopper Series H100

According to Chief Executive Jensen Huang in a news release, they are fast adjusting to the macroclimate, correcting stock levels, and laying the groundwork for future items. As per analysts, Nvidia's latest Hopper series H100 processor and ramp-up in its A100 data center chip will help the company retain momentum in the data center market.

According to a note published by brokerage Jefferies in October, Nvidia's market share of so-called accelerator chips used in the network of the six largest clouds in the world increased to 85% as of August.

According to a note published by brokerage Jefferies in October, Nvidia's market share of so-called accelerator chips used in the network of the six largest clouds in the world increased to 85% as of August. While U.S. export limitations have been a source of concern, Nvidia's development of a downgraded version of the A100, known as the A800, that complies with the latest export control requirements has been a bright spot because it could help alleviate the financial hit.

While the export controls had an effect on third-quarter earnings, the drop was substantially affected by sales of substitute products into China, according to a statement from Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress.

Reported By

