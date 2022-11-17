Realme 10 Series Launched: Price and Specs

Prices and details for the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ have been made public in China. The phones will also shortly go on sale in India. Only a few days have passed since the Realme 10 4G standard model was made available worldwide. Both Realme 10 Pro versions support 5G networks, so once Jio and Airtel 5G services go live in India, they will operate with both models. For Realme's numbered series, the Realme 10 Pro+'s curved display is a first.

Realme 10 Pro Specifications and Features

The 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen on the Realme 10 Pro 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate, 93.76 percent screen-to-body ratio, DC dimming, TUV Rheinland low blue light certification, punch-hole cutout, flat corners, and 680nits peak brightness. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is what powers the gadget. The phone's dimensions are 163.69x74.18x8.12mm, and it ships pre-installed with Android 13 OS and Realme UI 4.0. A USB Type-C port for charging and dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and 4G LTE are available as connectivity choices. The 5000mAh battery supports 33W rapid charging, and there includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

On the rear of the Realme 10 Pro, there is a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the front camera has a 16MP sensor.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications and Features

The 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED curved display on the Realme 10 Pro+ features a punch-hole cutout, a 120Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz high-frequency dimming technology, and a 61-degree screen curvature. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC powers the phone. Realme UI 4.0 is the default skin of the Realme 10 Pro+'s Android 13 operating system. A 5000mAh battery with 67W rapid charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an X-axis linear vibration motor, and a 4D game vibration are all included. 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port are among the available forms of connectivity.

A 108MP primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture and LED flash is one of three cameras on the back of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. A 2MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens are present. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP camera on the front. Stereo speakers and Hi-Res audio are included with the phone.

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ Prices and Availability

The 8GB + 256GB Realme 10 Pro costs RMB 1,599 (about Rs 18,300), and the 12GB + 256GB model costs RMB 1899 (about Rs 21,800).

Price for the Realme 10 Pro+ ranges from RMB 1699 (about Rs 19,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model to RMB 1999 (roughly Rs 22,900) for the 8GB + 256GB model to RMB 2299 (roughly Rs 26,400) for the 12GB + 256GB model.

Starting on November 24 at 12 am, the Realme 10 Pro series will go on sale.