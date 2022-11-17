WhatsApp Brings Polls Feature

The Meta-owned company's latest feature for group conversations, WhatsApp Polls, is rolling out to both Android and iOS users. The messaging app recently introduced polls with its community. This is a feature that allows a user to have separate groups under one roof and organise group conversations. In addition, WhatsApp has introduced one-tap video calling with up to 32 people, and it doubled the group participation limit. Like other features of the app, WhatsApp polls are protected by end-to-end encryption. This means that the company cannot see the content of the polls shared with the group.

Users of the latest version of WhatsApp can open any chat to access polls. If you're using iOS, press the symbol next to the chat box and tap Vote. Android users, on the other hand, must tap the paperclip icon near the chat box and then tap Vote. These polls can be added to individual and group chats. You can then enter a question or topic and provide options for other users to vote on.

After making a selection, you can deselect it and make another selection. Users can also select multiple voting options in their polls to indicate multiple preferences.

Meanwhile, Meta's own instant messaging service is rolling out a number of new updates and features. As mentioned above, the Communities feature allows users to create separate groups under 'Communities' to organize group conversations. Community updates include new tools for admins. This includes notification messages sent to everyone and controlling which groups can be included. The messaging platform has also enhanced support for group video calls with up to 32 participants.