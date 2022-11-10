Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Realme 10 Pro+'s features and appearance have been teased in India, giving fans a sneak peek at some of the phone's details and the way it will look when it is released. The next device's AnTuTu score was just made public in a report by Gadget Gang, thanks to dependable tipster Abhishek Yadav. The Realme 10 Pro+, a smartphone listed with the model number RMX3687, reportedly had scores of 5,29,420 (total), 14,387 (CPU score), and 1,41,458 (GPU score).

A launch date for the Realme 10 Pro+ in India has not yet been disclosed by the business. The smartphone, however, is anticipated to launch in China on November 17. Now, let's take a look at the device's specifications and other details.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications And Features

Realme claims that the forthcoming device would include a curved, 120Hz display. The Realme 10 Pro+'s 2.3mm bottom bezel, according to the smartphone's manufacturer, is the narrowest bottom bezel of any curved smartphone in the world because of its COP Ultra packaging method. The Realme 10 Pro+ will include the business's new Hyperspace design, as was previously reported. In addition, the business claims that the device will be the first smartphone with a display that supports 2,160Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming technology to safeguard users' eyes.

The Realme 10 Pro+ may have a triple rear camera configuration with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP lens, and a 2MP secondary sensor, depending on the camera specifications. A 16MP front-facing camera will probably also be included in the device. As you may remember, the Realme 10 Pro+ will have a twin-lens reflex camera.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC may power the device, according to an earlier report. A 4,890mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities is anticipated to be included in the Realme 10 Pro+. According to reports, there will be three storage and colour options for the Realme 10 Pro+ when it launches in India.