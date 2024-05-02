Vi Announces Postpaid International Roaming Plans for Azerbaijan and More African Countries

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vi's international roaming services are available in 117 countries worldwide. Users can recharge with these packs through the Vi app or through the official website of the telco. 

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the arrival of postpaid international roaming plans for people travelling to Azerbaijan and other select African countries.
  • Over 120,000 Indians visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is a 100% increase from the previous year.
  • These new international roaming plans start at just Rs 749.

Follow Us

vi announces postpaid international roaming plans for

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent Indian telecom operator, has announced the arrival of postpaid international roaming plans for people travelling to Azerbaijan and other select African countries. Over 120,000 Indians visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is a 100% increase from the previous year. Then there are more African countries such as Sudan, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Swaziland, South Sudan, Liberia, Uganda, Benin, Zambia, and Guinea Bissau where tourists are interested in travelling. In all of these countries mentioned above, Vi is now offering services. These new international roaming plans start at just Rs 749.




Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for the Telecom Giant

Vi Postpaid International Roaming Plans for Azerbaijan and Other African Countries

Rental ChargesValidityData Outgoing Local & to India + IncomingSMSOutgoing to
Rest of World
Rs 74924 Hrs100 MB50 Min5 SMSRs 35 / min
Rs 399910 days2 GB200 Min10 SMSRs 35 / min
Rs 499914 days2 GB200 Min10 SMSRs 35 / min
Rs 599930 days5 GB300 Min10 SMSRs 35 / min

As you can see, there are a variety of options that Vi users travelling to African countries can choose from. It is worth noting here that apart from Vi, only Airtel (amongst Indian telecom operators) offers international roaming service benefits in this region.

Vi's international roaming services are available in 117 countries worldwide. Users can recharge with these packs through the Vi app or through the official website of the telco.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Will Stage a Smart Turnaround: Birla

One of the interesting features offered to Vi international roaming users is 'Always On'. It protects users from high international roaming charges for any usage after pack expiry. The Rs 749 plan is good if you just want to be connected for a day through your Indian SIM. However, if you plan to stay for a longer period and need your Indian SIM to be active, then you can choose from higher denomination plans.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

And there are wifi 7 router on amazon lol

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Shivraj Roy :

wifi is western culture hence ban wifi -these ppl probably

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

d5aqoep :

If BJP govt wants to move forward with fast broadband penetration and follow Industry standards by de-licensing 6Ghz for Wifi7…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Wi-Fi 6E came before COVID ( 5+ years ago ). World moved on to Wi-Fi 7 last year. & Here…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

Faraz :

Tejas was another company on blink of bankruptcy and Tata's bad investment by acquiring it, revived by 4G deal with…

Tejas Networks Wants to Do More Business Beyond BSNL: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments