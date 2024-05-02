Vodafone Idea (Vi), a prominent Indian telecom operator, has announced the arrival of postpaid international roaming plans for people travelling to Azerbaijan and other select African countries. Over 120,000 Indians visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is a 100% increase from the previous year. Then there are more African countries such as Sudan, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Swaziland, South Sudan, Liberia, Uganda, Benin, Zambia, and Guinea Bissau where tourists are interested in travelling. In all of these countries mentioned above, Vi is now offering services. These new international roaming plans start at just Rs 749.









Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for the Telecom Giant

Vi Postpaid International Roaming Plans for Azerbaijan and Other African Countries

Rental Charges Validity Data Outgoing Local & to India + Incoming SMS Outgoing to

Rest of World Rs 749 24 Hrs 100 MB 50 Min 5 SMS Rs 35 / min Rs 3999 10 days 2 GB 200 Min 10 SMS Rs 35 / min Rs 4999 14 days 2 GB 200 Min 10 SMS Rs 35 / min Rs 5999 30 days 5 GB 300 Min 10 SMS Rs 35 / min

As you can see, there are a variety of options that Vi users travelling to African countries can choose from. It is worth noting here that apart from Vi, only Airtel (amongst Indian telecom operators) offers international roaming service benefits in this region.

Vi's international roaming services are available in 117 countries worldwide. Users can recharge with these packs through the Vi app or through the official website of the telco.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Will Stage a Smart Turnaround: Birla

One of the interesting features offered to Vi international roaming users is 'Always On'. It protects users from high international roaming charges for any usage after pack expiry. The Rs 749 plan is good if you just want to be connected for a day through your Indian SIM. However, if you plan to stay for a longer period and need your Indian SIM to be active, then you can choose from higher denomination plans.