iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Might Come With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display

Apple fans have been dying to see a higher refresh rate display on their new iPhones. Many expected the iPhone 12 series to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. But to their disappointment, the iPhone 12 series stuck with the standard low 60Hz refresh rate screen.

But the iPhone 13 series might change that. Apple might introduce a 120Hz refresh rate display on the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’ variants of the iPhone 13 series.

According to a report from The Elec, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with a 120Hz LTPO OLED display made by Samsung.

Samsung to Manufacture 120Hz LTPO OLED Display for Apple

Samsung will be making the 120Hz LTPO OLED display for Apple’s iPhone 13 series. The report claims that Apple has already made the purchase order for the same.

Samsung will upgrade its OLED panel manufacturing line to LTPO OLED panels very soon. Apple will start receiving the upgraded panels later this year.

Initially, Samsung has committed to providing Apple with 30,000 LTPO OLED panels in a month. After the transition is completed, Samsung will increase the production numbers to 70,000 panels in a month.

If you are wondering if the normal iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will get at least a 90Hz display panel, to your dissatisfaction, the report claims that they will come with the standard low 60Hz refresh rate panels.

Apple could have used the regular OLED displays with high-refresh rates on the iPhone 12 series, but that would have resulted in serious battery issues for the device.

Since the Cupertino tech giant couldn’t receive enough LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 12 series, it stuck with the low-refresh rate screens.

The Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to launch later this year in September or October with a new generation chipset and more powerful features.

Apple is also expected to launch new products such as iPad Pro 2021 and more in its virtual event slated for April.