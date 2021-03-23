How to Switch from Airtel Postpaid to Prepaid

The beloved telecom operator of India, Bharti Airtel, offers both postpaid and prepaid services to its subscribers. The postpaid service delivers the bill at the end of the month on the basis of the services and their usage. However, there is no denying that the prepaid service offers better comfort than the postpaid. Prepaid consumers pay for their services beforehand. They only need to recharge their account once the recharge balance is exhausted. After that, they can resume with high-speed data, unlimited calls and SMS. Airtel Thanks app makes the recharge process easier. If the subscribers want to switch from postpaid to prepaid, the process is really simple. Read the article to the end for a complete guide.

Steps to Switch from Postpaid to Prepaid

Visit the nearest Airtel store and fill in a postpaid to prepaid migration form. Submit the form along with other necessary documents. After submitting the form, pay the dues (if any). You will receive an OTP on your number to complete the verification of the process. Once the verification is done, your prepaid services will be activated after two hours. You will have to do an FRC recharge in the store.

If you want to transfer the balance from Airtel postpaid to prepaid, you have to dial the Airtel USSD code *141# for the balance transfer. A menu will appear on your screen showing various options like share talk time, take loan/ ask for talk time, gift pack, buy happy hour and lastly, help. Click on ‘share talk time’ by pressing 1 and tap on ‘Send.’

More Benefits Offered by Bharti Airtel

Besides high-speed internet and a good quality network all over the country for pocket-friendly prices, Airtel provides several other benefits to its subscribers. Airtel user can pay bills and recharge their numbers using the Airtel Thanks app. Also, they can transfer the balance from one Airtel number to another Airtel number without any external hassle.