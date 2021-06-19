Everything You Should Know About Wi-Fi Extenders

A Wi-Fi router is a device that converts your wired broadband internet connection to a wireless internet connection. It helps you connect multiple devices that can access the internet from a single connection. However, it is often observed that the range of a Wi-Fi router is fairly limited. The Wi-Fi signal weakens as we start moving away from the router, and the connection after that is unstable. Here is where Wi-Fi extenders come into the picture. In simple terms, a Wi-Fi extender extends the range of your Wi-Fi signal.
What is Wi-Fi Extender and How Does It Work?
A Wi-Fi extender is a device used to extend the coverage of your Wi-Fi network. It attaches to your Wi-Fi router and helps expand your internet signal into areas that the Wi-Fi router is unable to reach due to disruptions in the signal like walls, furniture or general spacing. When you connect your device to your Wi-Fi router, a link is established. A Wi-Fi Extender will grab the original signal and rebroadcast it on a different channel. It acts as a middleman between your Wi-Fi router and your device with the sole purpose of establishing a stable and fast connection.
Just like how the location of a Wi-Fi Router is of prime importance as it determines the kind of connection you will receive; similarly, the location for a Wi-Fi extender should also be given due consideration. The ideal location for your Wi-Fi extender is right in the middle of your Wi-Fi Router and the place where you need more powerful Wi-Fi signals.
Wi-Fi Extender is Different from Wi-Fi Repeater
There are other accessory devices that go along with Wi-Fi routers and provide different features to the end consumers. One such product is a Wi-Fi Repeater. The end purpose of a Wi-Fi Repeater is similar to that of a Wi-Fi Extender, which is to improve and extend the range of a wireless signal. However, the two devices differ in the way they operate.
A Wi-Fi Extender operates by capturing and rebroadcasting an existing wireless signal on a different channel. Such a connection has less risk of interference as the device can link to your modem and router via coaxial cable or Ethernet Cord. A Wi-Fi Repeater links wirelessly to your router, which providers only half of the usable bandwidth resulting in high latency. Lastly, Wi-Fi Extenders and Wi-Fi Repeaters both are also referred to as Wi-Fi Boosters.
Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.