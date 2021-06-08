Key Elements of Broadband Connection to Consider for Gaming

Gaming has become of the most budding career streams for the past few years. This has been fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic as people have been accessing the internet more than ever to create and consume content. Games in recent times are also becoming more sophisticated than they have ever been.

These include real-time multiplayer games that connect gamers across the globe. These sophisticated and online multiplayer games are data-intensive and require a fast and stable internet connection at all times. In order to enjoy a smooth gaming experience today, a fast broadband internet connection is just not enough. There are various individual elements that altogether constitute a broadband connection suitable for gaming.

Latency Should Be as Low as Possible

Latency is the time difference between data leaving the source and reaching its destination. In simple terms of gaming, latency is the difference between when you give a command and when it is reflected on the screen. The lower the latency, the smoother gaming experience you will have.

A low latency indicates that your broadband internet connection is stable and running at high speed. Higher latency means a lag in the link of data being transferred from the source to the destination. Ping rate or latency is measured in milliseconds. An ideal high-speed broadband connection should have a ping rate of fewer than 50 milliseconds. There are many portals available online to check your ping rate.

Faster The Speed, Lower the Risk of Lags

Lags and latency as basic indicators of the speed and stability performance of your internet connection. The higher the speed of your broadband internet connection, the lower will be the risk of any lags or latency in your gaming experience. Apart from being beneficial for avoiding latency, a high-speed broadband connection also means faster download and upload. Faster download and upload speeds combined to increase the bandwidth required for gaming.

Wired Broadband Connection Vs Wireless Broadband Connection

A broadband connection can enable internet access both through a wired medium or a wireless medium. Both of these mediums have their own distinct advantages. On a wired connection, you get a more stable, uninterrupted, high-speed broadband connection transferred to your computer or laptop using Ethernet cables. A wireless broadband connection is useful to connect multiple devices to a single broadband connection. When it comes to gaming, fixed-line broadband works better than a wireless connection as a wireless connection is prone to disruptions in gameplay.