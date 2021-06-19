Vodafone Idea Rs 699 or Jio Rs 599, Which Postpaid Plan Should You Choose?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio both offer postpaid services to their customers. Both the companies have mid-tier postpaid plans which are neither too expensive nor too cheap. So today we are taking one such mid-tier postpaid plan from each company and then comparing them to decide which one is better for you.

We have chosen the Rs 699 plan from Vodafone Idea and Rs 599 plan from Reliance Jio to see which one is better.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Postpaid Plan

We have chosen the Rs 699 plan from Vodafone Idea because it is one of the best offerings from the company. It fits in the mid-tier category and offers users benefits for a whole month. Vi users purchasing this plan from the company get truly unlimited data without any fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit.

In addition to this, users get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/month. There are over-the-top (OTT) benefits offered with the plan including Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video and Prime Music, Voot Select, SunNXT, and Vi Movies & TV.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 599 postpaid plan comes with 100GB FUP data for the month. Post the consumption of 100GB data, users are charged at Rs 10 for each GB of data they consume. Users can also get an additional SIM card for their family member. There is also a data rollover benefit of up to 200GB.

Further, users get 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling with the plan. There are OTT benefits of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, and other complementary Jio applications.

Which Plan is the Winner?

There are pretty big differences between the plans. Sure, we could have taken the Rs 799 plan from Jio, but we wouldn’t exactly call it a mid-tier postpaid plan. The plan which is the winner here is clearly Vodafone Idea if the user consumes more than 100GB of data almost every month. In terms of OTT benefits, we would like to give Jio the edge because of the inclusion of Netflix.

Further, there’s an additional SIM card offered with Jio’s plan and it is Rs 100 cheaper than Vi’s postpaid plan. But again, if a user is consuming more than 100GB of data with Jio, it is most likely that he/she will end up spending more than Rs 699 per month on their postpaid plan which is the price of Vodafone Idea’s best mid-tier plan.

If you are going to purchase a postpaid plan soon and are thinking of buying either of these two plans, if you need more data, go with Vi’s plan. If you need an extra SIM card and Netflix, go with Jio’s plan.