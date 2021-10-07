PM To Attend Indian Space Association Launch Ceremony

The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi alongside other distinguished luminaries will take part in the Indian Space Association’s (ISpA) digital launch ceremony. The launch ceremony of the premier industry association of space and satellite companies is slated for October 11, 2021. ISpA is represented by best-in-class domestic and global corporations that possess advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Indian Space Association’s founders include Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Mapmyindia, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Ananth Technology Limited, and Walchandnagar Industries. Apart from them, the association involves core members including Godrej, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, Hughes India, BEL, Maxar India and Centum Electronics.

ISpA Launch Live Stream

The launch ceremony of Indian Space Association will be conducted virtually. It will be streamed live across the digital channels of ISpA. The live stream can be viewed from the official social media handles of ISpA such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Koo.

Indian Space Association echoes the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. It intends to be the collective voice of the space industry of the country. It will undertake Policy Advocacy and will engage with stakeholders in the Indian Space domain such as the Government itself and its Agencies. This way, the association intends India to be technologically advanced, self-reliant, and a leading player in the segment.

Senior Executive Vice President - Defence, L&T-NxT, Mr. Jayant Patil, is the first Chairman of ISpA. Also, Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel, Rahul Vatts has been appointed as its Vice Chairman. Lt Gen. A.K. Bhatt (Retd.) is the Director General of the Indian Space Association.

Regarding this, Lt Gen. AK Bhatt, ISpA’s Director General stated that they are truly honoured to have the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi grace the digital launch ceremony of Indian Space Association. Also, he is expected to outline his vision that will contribute to the growth of the space industry in the country. They intend to make India a leader in the global space arena. They also welcome members from media, space, satellite and allied technology industries and the public to witness the launch event.