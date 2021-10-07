BSNL Offering Up to 30 Days of Extra Validity on These Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering extra validity of up to 30 days on three of its prepaid plans. These plans have been brought under a ‘Festival Offer’ scheme of the company. The three plans that are now coming with extra validity are - PV 1999, STV 247, and STV 398. All of these prepaid plans are already available in the market for a long time. The PV 1999 plan now comes with extra validity of 30 days, while both STV 247 and STV 398 comes with extra validity of 5 days. The offer for extra validity on all these plans will be applicable for recharges done between October 7 and November 6, 2021. Let’s take a complete look at the benefits offered with these plans.

BSNL PV 1999

BSNL offers PV 1999 for Rs 1,999. This plan ships with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The validity offered with this plan under normal circumstances is 365 days. But with the extra validity of 30 days, this plan will ship with a total of 395 days of validity.

BSNL STV 247

The STV 247 costs Rs 247. This plan is also coming with an extra validity of 5 days. This plan usually ships with 30 days of validity (now 35 days under the offer) and will offer users a total of 50GB of data with 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, Eros Now and BSNL Tune subscription.

BSNL STV 398

One of the most famous sub-Rs 400 prepaid plans in the market, the STV 398 from BSNL, will ship with five days of extra validity. This means that this plan will now also come with a total validity of 35 days. The speciality of the STV 398 is that it offers users truly unlimited data without any fairy-usage-policy (FUP) limits. Further, users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the plan.

These are the three plans from BSNL that come with extra validity and they are pretty sweet deals in terms of the benefits they offer.