Vodafone Idea Rs 249 Plan a Better Option than Jio’s Offering

Both Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio offer a Rs 249 plan to the users. The same plan from both the operators offer entirely different benefits. If you are looking for some plan that’s going to serve you the best in 28 days, the Rs 249 plan from Vodafone Idea can be an ideal option. There are plenty of reasons why Vodafone Idea's plan is a better option, even though Reliance Jio’s same plan offers much more data. Here’s everything you should know about the two plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 249 Plan

The Rs 249 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan offers 1.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users. The users get a total of 42GB of data with this plan.

With this plan, users also get a ‘Binge All Night’ and a ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer from the company. The Binge All Night offer allows users to consume as much high-speed data as they want between 12 AM and 6 AM every day. This doesn’t affect the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data that the user has for a particular day.

Further, to make the plan even sweeter, with the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer, the telco allows users to consume all the leftover FUP data from the weekdays (Monday to Friday) at the weekends (Saturday to Sunday).

Vodafone Idea is also offering a Rs 20 discount coupon with this plan that the users can utilise in their next recharge with the company. There is also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV Classic offered by the company.

Now let’s take a look at what Reliance Jio has to offer with its plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Plan

While Reliance Jio offers 2GB daily data with its Rs 249 plan, it still can’t match the Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offer from Vodafone Idea. This plan also comes with a validity of 28 days.

There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day offered to the users with a subscription to a suite of Jio applications which includes JioNews, JioCinema, JioTV, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

There’s one thing you should note. With Reliance Jio’s Rs 249 voucher, users get a 20% cashback on their recharge. This cashback is not for future recharges, though. It will go to the JioMart account of the user. So it doesn’t really create any big difference for users only looking to consume data services. At the same time, even the Rs 20 discount voucher offered by Vi isn't that big an offering.