Tata Sky Broadband 50 Mbps Twelve Months Plan, Is It Worth It?

Tata Sky Broadband offers users a 12 months option with all of its plans. The 50 Mbps plan from the company comes for at least three months. There’s no monthly option which is strange since people who want to test out the company’s services by paying less don’t have any way to do that now. Regardless, the 50 Mbps plan from the company is offered to the users in three different validity configurations. The first is for three months, the second for six months, and the third for 12 months. Let’s take a look at the cost and benefits of the 12 months plan and try to determine whether it is worth it for you.

Tata Sky Broadband 50 Mbps Plan for Twelve Months Costs This Much

Tata Sky Broadband offers its 50 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 2097 if the users are going for the three months validity option. The second is six months for Rs 3300, and the third is 12 months for Rs 6000.

If you apply some basic math, you will get that Tata Sky Broadband offers its 50 Mbps plan for Rs 500 per month if the users are going for the 12 months option. However, if they are going for the three months option, they will have to pay something like Rs 700 per month (tax included). Mind that the 12 months plan doesn’t have taxes included.

Thus, if you are wondering whether you should take the 12 months 50 Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky, you can consider more. Because at the same monthly cost or even lesser you can get a better deal from an internet service provider (ISP) such as Excitel.

However, before you make up your mind, there’s more that you should know about this plan from Tata Sky Broadband. You also have to pay a Rs 1000 security deposit if you are purchasing the 50 Mbps broadband plan from Tata Sky. But the company will provide the installation for free and will also give a dual-band router.