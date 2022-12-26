You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan is Available in Four Different Validities

Vodafone Idea subsidiary You broadband has some broadband plans for the Ahmedabad circle. The broadband plans range in speed from 40 Mbps to 200 Mbps and are available for validity periods of one month, 95 days, six months, and a year. A 3.5TB or 3,500GB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data allowance is included with the package. And after the FUP data has been consumed, the speed is decreased to 1 Mbps. Notably, GST is included in the plans' prices.

In comparison to all other options, the YOU UNLIMITED 200 Mbps broadband plan offers the fastest speed. The plan provides data to the extended family as well as the four immediate family members. Additionally, it is sufficient for using all of the OTT platforms' content.

Ahmedabad's leading internet service provider, YOU Broadband, offers high-speed broadband internet. They are the largest ISO-accredited broadband network provider in India and use cutting-edge technologies and equipment to provide families, small and medium-sized enterprises, and major corporations with the greatest internet services in Ahmedabad.

YOU Broadband provides services in various Indian cities. These regions are: Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Navsari, Powai, Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Thane, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan Validities

A Month’s Validity:

At the cost of Rs 1062, the YOU broadband 200 Mbps broadband plan offers a 30-day validity period. GST is included in the plan's cost. The monthly data allowance under the plan is 3.5TB. Keep in mind that after reaching the FUP data limit, the speed is lowered to 1 Mbps.

95 Days Validity:

The advantages of the plan are the same as those of the Rs 1062 plan. Each month, subscribers receive 3.5TB of data at a speed of 200 Mbps. The data speed will also be lowered to 1 Mbps with this plan after the FUP data limit has been reached. The only distinction between the two plans is that this one costs Rs 3186 and has a 95-day validity period.

Six Months Validity:

The advantages of this plan are identical to those of the other two plans. However, this plan costs Rs 6372 and has a duration of 6 months or 180 days.

One-Year Validity:

This plan has a 365-day or year-long validity period and costs Rs 12,744. GST is already included in the plan's price. Additionally, the advantages provided by this plan are likewise the same.