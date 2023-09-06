Tusass Expands 5G FWA Services to Three More Greenlandic Cities

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Greenland's Tusass extends its 5G Fixed Wireless Broadband (FWA) offerings to Nanortalik, Paamiut, and Qaqortoq, offering a range of high-speed subscription plans.

Highlights

  • Tusass introduces 5G FWA services in key Greenlandic cities.
  • Collaboration between Tusass and Ericsson for wireless connectivity.
  • Continuous efforts to expand 5G coverage across Greenland.

Follow Us

Tusass Expands High-Speed 5G FWA Network to Three More Cities in Greenland
Greenlandic operator Tusass announced on Monday that it has begun offering its fastest internet, 5G Fixed Wireless Broadband (FWA) services, in Nanortalik, Paamiut, and Qaqortoq. Tusass initially launched Greenland's fastest internet using 5G in November 2022.

Also Read: Tusass to Switch off 3G Connections in 2023




Tusass 5G FWA Expansion

At that time, Tusass announced the launch of its first subscriptions with 5G technology, offering speeds of 80 Mbps for downloads and 20 Mbps for uploads. Tusass has now revealed that it will introduce five new subscription plans in Nanortalik, Paamiut, and Qaqortoq.

Flexible Plans for Customers

Customers in these cities can choose from various options: The 40 Mbps/10 Mbps service, priced at DKK 899 monthly, the 20 Mbps/5 Mbps subscription, available for DKK 799, the 10 Mbps/2 Mbps service, which costs DKK 599, the 5 Mbps/1 Mbps subscription, priced at DKK 499 and the service with 80 Mbps downlink and 20 Mbps uplink, is available for DKK 1,099 per month.

However, Tusass announced that the plan for Nanortalik and Paamiut is 60 Mbps, as these are radio chain towns with limited capacity. Tusass aims to launch these subscriptions in at least seven other cities in 2023.

Also Read: Tusass Advances Connectivity in Greenland With GreenSAT Satellite and Seabed Survey

Network Modernization

In September 2022, Tusass and Ericsson jointly announced an extensive collaboration for the shared vision of a wireless Greenland. Starting as a pilot in 2022, non-standalone (NSA) Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) 5G has been rolled out in Sisimiut, Maniitsoq, and Narsaq before being implemented in several other locations across the country. TelecomTalk reported on Tusass's developments in a timely manner.

Ericsson and Tusass' partnership began in 2017 with a comprehensive modernization of the mobile network, simultaneously introducing high-quality 4G services across all populated areas in Greenland. Now, Tusass is transitioning from 4G to 5G.

Ongoing Coverage Expansion

Tusass concluded by stating that currently, 60-70 percent of Qaqortoq city has access to 5G connections, with ongoing efforts to expand coverage.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Problem here is Idea which has 27.45% stake is being expected to take all the load while Vodafone with 45%…

Vodafone Idea Lenders Don't Feel the Weight of Promoters Trust…

Rupesh :

@Faraz, Here iss the screenshot from my friends number with 5G UL valid till 2999 plan expiry in Jun 2024.…

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Rupesh :

Yeah CC do but here same is confirmed from Welcome offer TnC on Jio's website. Also Jio has histiry of…

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Faraz :

Oh thanks for info as I am not using Vi, I hardly come to know about these things. It would…

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Faraz :

I mean I doubt CC executives as they usually have half baked knowledge but claim certain things confidently. But still…

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments