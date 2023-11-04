Weekend Lineup: New OTT Releases to Keep You Entertained



As the weekend dawns, entertainment enthusiasts can rejoice with the arrival of a captivating lineup of fresh content on various Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. Whether you're in the mood for thrilling action, heartwarming drama, or comedic relief, this weekend's OTT releases offer a diverse range of options to choose from. So, grab your favourite snacks and get ready for a cinematic journey from the comfort of your home.

Here's a list of fresh OTT platform releases that you should be excited about streaming.

MAD

"MAD," a romantic comedy-drama directed by Kalyan Shankar, is one of the most anticipated OTT releases today. The film stars Sangeeth Shobhan, Raghu Babu, Anudeep KV, Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udayan, Vishnu Oi, and Muralidhar Goud. The plot is set in an engineering college and revolves around the mischievous antics of the students in a dormitory as well as their personal issues.

OTT platform: Netflix

Raththam

"Raththam" is a Tamil crime thriller directed by CS Amudham and starring Vijay Anthony, Mahima Nambiar, Remya Nambeesan, Nandita Swetha, and others. The plot revolves around an editor of a publication who is forced to return to his former workplace when his friend is murdered. The story focuses on how he solves the puzzle.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Knuckle Girl

"Knuckle Girl," directed by Chang, is a Japanese action drama featuring Ayaka Miyoshi, Hideaki Ito, Yosuke Kubozuka, and more. A boxer discovers her sister's involvement in a crime and battles a secret organization. The core of the story is how she saves her sister.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Nyad

"The extraordinary true-life story of athlete Diana Nyad is told in "Nyad," directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and starring Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Karly Rothenberg, and Jeena Yi. Diana realized a lifetime desire by swimming 110 miles from Cuba to Florida at the age of 60. Her path exemplifies determination and friendship as she accomplishes this remarkable goal with the unflinching support of her closest friend and coach.

OTT platform: Netflix

Aarya S3

"The fearsome Aarya Sareen faces both familiar and new foes in the third season of Ram Madhvani's "Aarya." Her adventure takes a high-stakes turn when she gets a large deal with a Russian cartel. However, several obstacles develop, jeopardizing her capacity to complete the transaction and protect the safety of her children. Sushmitha Sen, Indraneil Sengupta, Ila Arun, Maya Sarao, Vikas Kumar, and Geetanjali Kulkarni star in the series.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Blue Eye Samurai

"Blue Eye Samurai," co-created by Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, has an amazing voice cast that includes Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, George Takei, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Kenneth Branagh. Mizu is a competent mixed-race swordmaster who disguises herself as a male samurai in the series. The core plot revolves around her quest for vengeance against Abijah Fowler (Kenneth Branagh), her mother's murderer.

OTT platform: Netflix

P.I. Meena

"Tanya Maniktala plays the brave Private Investigator Meena in Debaloy Bhattacharya's film "PI Meena." The series, which stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aman, Samir Soni, Jisshu Sengupta, and Vinay Pathak, focuses on Meena's unwavering drive to unearth the truth behind inexplicable happenings. Her relentless search for answers usually puts her in perilous situations, making for an engrossing story.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Invincible S2

"Invincible Season 2" continues the tale with a star-studded voice cast that includes Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, and more. The story follows Mark Grayson, an 18-year-old superhero's son who was betrayed by his father, Nolan/Omni-Man, in the first season. In this new season, Mark struggles to rebuild his life and face new obstacles while avoiding his father's mistakes.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2

"The cast of "Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Volume 2" includes Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bharat Jadhav, and Shaad Randhawa. The series delves into Abdul Karim Telgi's infamous 30,000 crore counterfeit stamp paper incident from the early 2000s. This engrossing story is based on Sanjay Singh's book "Telgi Scam: Reporter's Ki Diary."

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Selling Sunset S7

"The dynamic agents of the Oppenheim Group-Mary Fitzgerald, Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Heather Rae El Moussa, Romain Bonnet, and Davina Potratz-continue to succeed in the world of upscale real estate in Adam DiVello's "Selling Sunset" Season 7. This season promises to be an emotional roller coaster of office politics, growing friendships, and the obstacles of a competitive housing market.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Tailor S3

"In the final season of Cem Karc's "The Tailor," Cagatay Ulusoy plays Peyami Dokumac, a renowned young tailor. The story focuses on Peyami's complex emotional quandary as he struggles with his deep devotion to Esvet while still navigating the bonds of longstanding friendship with Dimitri.

OTT platform: Netflix