Web Series Released on Netflix Recently in November



Discover the latest buzz in entertainment with this selection of web series released last week in November on Netflix. This article highlights a broad roster, providing a glimpse into the scripts, casts, and genres that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, from intriguing mysteries to compelling comedies.

This is a list of web series available on Netflix to stream in November.

Feedback is a crime drama series directed by Leszek Dawid, starring Arkadiusz Jakubik, Jakub Sierenberg, and others. The plot revolves around a singer who misses his moment and goes in quest of his lost son.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 15, 2023

Crashing Eid

Crashing Eid is an Arabian comedy-drama directed by Summer Shesha. Razan travels to Saudi Arabia to celebrate her family's birthday, but her betrothed interrupts the festivities, leaving Razan to persuade her family that her British-Pakistani partner is the appropriate fit for her. The cast includes Summer Shesha, Hamza Haw, Bateel Qamlo, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 15, 2023

The Crown S6 Part 1

The Crown is a historical drama that traces Queen Elizabeth II's life from her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 to the early twenty-first century. Directed by Peter Morgan, the series stars Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, and Eileen Atkins.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 16, 2023

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a planned US animated series based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel Scott Pilgrim. Set in Toronto, the series follows Scott Pilgrim, who falls in love with Ramona Flowers. To date her, Scott must battle Ramona's seven bad exes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 17, 2023

The Railway Men

The Railway Men is a thriller series directed by Shiv Rawali, starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, and Babil Khan in key roles. The plot follows four railway personnel in the aftermath of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The crux is how these four individuals risk their lives to help those affected by the accident.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 18, 2023

Explore these recently released web series for a diverse mix of suspense, history, comedy, and crime on Netflix this week in November.