Jio AirFiber Expands to 262 Cities, New States Added

Reliance Jio, a large Indian telecom operator, has expanded the availability of Jio AirFiber to more cities and towns in the country. From 115 cities a few days back, the service is now available in 262 cities. The telco has expanded the service into new regions such as Chhattisgarh. People in more towns and cities can now access the service. Jio AirFiber was announced by Reliance Jio on September 19, 2023, only for 8 cities. But since then, the service has reached several more cities and is expected to expand further into other parts before the end of 2023.









Which Telecom Circles and Cities Jio AirFiber is Available in India?

Jio AirFiber is available in the following states/telecom circles: Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.

There are many cities inside these telecom circles/states where the service of Jio AirFiber is active now. The telco will rapidly look to expand the service to more regions as it rolls out 5G in more places.

Jio is still rolling out 5G in India and so far has covered 7,764 cities/towns with it. If you want to know whether Jio AirFiber is present in your city or not, you can reach out to the customer care of Jio or visit the nearest Jio store. You can also check out the Jio AirFiber's webpage where all the cities it is present in are mentioned.

How to Book a Jio AirFiber Connection?

To book a new Jio AirFiber connection, give a missed call on 60008-60008 if you want to book via WhatsApp. Otherwise, you can also visit the company's website or visit the nearest Jio store. If you are confused about whether you should go for Jio AirFiber or JioFiber, then you can refer to the link below.

