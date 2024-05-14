Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Multiple Districts of West Bengal Under REP



Bharti Airtel today announced that it has deployed additional sites in Koch Bihar, Alipurduar, Uttar, and Dakshin Dinajpur districts of West Bengal to densify its network. This follows the recent announcement by Airtel stating that the company has deployed additional sites in Haora and Hugli districts of West Bengal to densify its network.

Also Read: Airtel Adds More Sites in Haora and Hugli Districts of West Bengal Under REP









Network Expansion in Rural West Bengal

Koch Bihar and Alipurduar district network enhancement project were undertaken across 1537 villages covering 41.26 Lakh rural populations, while Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur district network enhancement were undertaken across 2959 villages covering 43.40 Lakh rural populations, Airtel announced on Tuesday in two separate statements.

Koch Bihar and Alipurduar districts

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Cooch Behar-I, Cooch Behar-II, Dinhata-I, Dinhata-II, Tufanganj-I, Alipurduar-I, and Tufanganj-II under Koch Bihar and Alipurduar districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This will ensure a reliable mobile network in rural areas of Koch Bihar and Alipurduar.

Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur districts

Additionally, Airtel customers in the tehsils of Raiganj, Gangarampur, Islampur, and Itahar under Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement, ensuring a reliable mobile network in rural areas of Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Airtel said.

Airtel's Rural Enhancement Project

As reported earlier, Airtel has invested additional capex to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber in the region. As part of its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Under this initiative, the company has already expanded coverage to 37,661 villages, covering the entire state of West Bengal.

Also Read: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under REP

Network Expansion in West Bengal

The REP project encompasses the entire state of West Bengal, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, Hugli, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Koch Bihar, Maldah, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya, South Twenty Four Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur, Airtel said.

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the official release said.