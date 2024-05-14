Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Wi-Fi 6E Lanched in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Amazon has launched the Fire TV Stick 4K in India.
  • It features a faster 1.7 GHz quad-core processor.
  • This new model delivers higher quality video and superior audio experience than the previous generation Fire TV Sticks.

amazon fire tv stick 4k with wifi

Amazon has launched the Fire TV Stick 4K in India. It features a faster 1.7 GHz quad-core processor. This new model delivers higher quality video and superior audio experience than the previous generation Fire TV Sticks. The graphics are also improved to deliver a better gaming experience. Should you buy this product? Well, here's what I think. First let's go through the product specifications and the price.




Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Specifications and Price

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 30% faster than its predecssor in terms of power. Amazon has increased the RAM from 1.5GB to 2GB, and it supports 4K Ultra HD image quality, HLG, HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ support. There is also support for Dolby Atmos Audio and it also comes with Alexa Voice Remote.

You will have to pay Rs 5,999 for this new Fire TV Stick. Now, should you pay that amount for this product, or in simple words, is it worth it?

Should You Purchase the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K?

To give a verdict before using the product would be an irresponsible thing to do. However, we can talk about the premise of the technology. If you have a Smart TV already powered by Android TV OS, then you can probably do without the First TV Stick. If you have an old TV, then you can use this Fire TV Stick 4K. But if you don't have a 4K TV, then this 4K stick won't make much of a difference. Additionally, you can also check Smart Boxes offered by the DTH (Direct-to-Home) operators to get the best suited product for you, because with a DTH Smart Box, you can also watch linear TV channels along with OTT (over-the-top) content.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

