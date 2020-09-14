Just a few days back Realme announced its latest offering to the Indian market – Realme 7 series. There are two smartphones in the series, Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. Just like the 7 series, Realme is going to come out with a new Narzo 20 series. The launch date for the smartphone series in India is set on September 21, 2020, 12:30 PM IST. The Narzo 20 series will be the successor of the Narzo 10 series. Possibly, there are three smartphones in the series – Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro. There are not many details present about smartphones at the moment.

Realme Narzo 20 Series Launch in India

Realme has released a picture with an e-invite for the launch of Realme Narzo 20 series. From the picture, it can be gathered that there are three smartphones which are going to launch. All three smartphones have a different style of camera setup. There is one smartphone with triple rear camera setup and the other two smartphones have a quad-camera setup. One smartphone has a vertical quad-camera setup whereas the other has a square quad-camera setup.

Realme Narzo 20 Series: Specifications (Expected)

A tipster on Twitter had revealed that the Narzo 20A should be the cheapest smartphone in the lineup and might be arriving in the market in two different variants — 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB and two different colour options — Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

As for the Narzo 20, it is also expected to come in two different variants — 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB and might get the same colour options as the Narzo 20A. Coming to the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, it is also expected to be available in two different variants — 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB and might come in these two colour options — White knight and Black Ninja.

There is no official information from Realme about the Narzo 20 series except for the launch date of the smartphone. It will be interesting to see the price range the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is launched in and with that it would be good if Realme Narzo 20 series also comes with gaming chipsets at a low price range.