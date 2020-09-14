Airtel Xstream Fiber Set to Launch in 5 More Cities

Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecom operator and wired broadband service provider in India highlighted on its dedicated Xstream Fiber portal that its services would soon launch in five more cities across India. The development is on the heels of ITI Limited announcing in early September that Airtel had issued a Letter of Intent for works related to its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) expansion in eight circles. ITI said that the work would involve laying of optical fibre backbone for broadband connectivity in eight circles. Crucially, Airtel nor ITI highlighted the eight circles currently said to witness Xstream Fiber expansion.

Airtel Set to Soon Launch Xstream Fiber Services in Five More Cities

The second largest wired broadband service provider in India on its dedicated portal highlighted that the company will be “launching soon” its services in Badaun, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Siddharthnagar and Vrindavan.

The company has highlighted that the users will be charged Rs 1000 as wiring charges for up to 100 metres at the time of installation. The wiring charges indicate that Airtel is launching its services through a local cable operator (LCO).

It has to be noted that the company offers its Xstream Fiber services through LCOs in several cities across India. The users in the LCO cities are required to pay wiring charges in addition to the activation fees priced at Rs 1000 for monthly plan. The wiring charges above 100 meters are said to be priced at Rs 8 per meter.

The five cities including Mathura joins a list of over 50 cities with a “launching soon” tag on Airtel Xstream Fiber portal. Airtel since early 2020 had its “launching soon” tag on several cities across India with the company in late June launching its services in over 15 cities. The company currently has not listed a timeline for the launch of its Xstream Fiber services in the cities with the “launching soon” tag.

Airtel Xstream Fiber App Provides Data Usage Information

Meanwhile, the Airtel Xstream Fiber app on iOS and Android has now emerged as a crucial component to monitor data usage. The company in early September revamped its Xstream Fiber plans offering users “unlimited” data and over-the-top (OTT) benefits. It was later revealed that the unlimited data plans carry a fair usage policy of 3333GB with the Airtel capping the speeds to 1 Mbps upon user reaching the data limit.

Further the operator revised the data balance section on the Airtel Thanks app that enabled users to monitor the data usage with the company now highlighting that users are on the “Unlimited GB” plan. However, the Airtel Xstream Fiber app that enables users to access the WiFi router features continues to provide the data balance and other profile details such as total data available to user.