Tecno Spark Power 2 Air With 6000mAh Battery and HD+ Display Launched at Rs 8,499

The USP of the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air is its massive 6000mAh battery and the big 7-inch display on the front

By September 14th, 2020 AT 1:02 PM
    Tecno Mobiles has announced its latest smartphone- the Spark Power 2 Air in India today. The phone boasts a massive 7-inch HD+ display and it is also backed by a 6000mAh battery. We haven’t seen smartphones with 6000mAh battery nor a 7-inch screen under Rs 10,000. The Spark Power 2 Air is priced at Rs 8,499 and it will start retailing via Flipkart from September 20, 2020. The primary competitors of the newly launched Tecno smartphone are the Xiaomi Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Realme Narzo 10A and the upcoming Redmi 9i. However, the Spark Power 2 Air falls short of the competition on the hardware front. Continue reading to know more about the handset in detail.

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air: Specifications and Features

    The smartphone flaunts a 7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels and 20.5:9 Display Ratio. The screen used by the company is HD+ Incell IPS LCD which can get up to 480 nits bright. Underneath, the Spark Power 2 Air has the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which we have earlier seen on the likes of Redmi 6A and Realme C1. The phone comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB.

    Camera setup on the Tecno Spark Power 2 Air include 13MP+2MP+2MP+AI Lens. The phone also has a quad-LED flash. To the front, Tecno has added an 8MP sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a microUSB port.

    The phone boots Android 10 out of the box and it is fuelled by a 6000mAh battery. Tecno did not mention any presence of fast charging support on the Spark Power 2 Air. Lastly, the phone weighs 217.2 grams.

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air: Pricing and Availability

    The Spark Power 2 Air comes in a single configuration- 3GB+32GB at Rs 8,499. The first sale of the smartphone will take place on September 20 at 12 PM via Flipkart. Also, it is worth noting that the phone comes with 13 months of warranty.

    Reported By: Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Tecno Spark Power 2 Air With 6000mAh Battery and HD+ Display Launched at Rs 8,499

