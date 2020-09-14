Airtel is Offering Customers 1GB Data for Just Rs 4.15 With Unlimited Calling

Bharti Airtel is the second biggest telecom company in India. It offers a variety of prepaid and postpaid plans to the customers. If you are looking for a certain kind of plan with specific benefits, chances are that you will get it with Airtel. There are many top-up vouchers which come solely with talk time benefits or data benefits. The thing is, there is something for every kind of customer with Airtel. If you don’t know already, Airtel is offering a prepaid plan where it offers customers 1GB data for just Rs 4.15. Not only that, but the customers also get unlimited voice calling with the plan. More on the prepaid plan ahead.

1GB Data for Just Rs 4.15 With Airtel

With Airtel, the customers can get 1GB data for just Rs 4.15. If you haven’t guessed which prepaid plan it is yet, let us tell you. It is the Rs 698 prepaid plan. For the unaware, the Rs 698 prepaid plan from Airtel offers customers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited calling. There is also 100 SMS/day availed to the customers. The Rs 698 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Not only this, but there are other benefits included in the plan. The customer is eligible for getting a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium along with a 1-year subscription of Shaw Academy. There is also Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transaction.

If you compare this plan with what other telcos offer, here is how things fare out. Starting with Reliance Jio, the telco offers its 2GB daily data plan with 84 days validity for Rs 599. It is certainly cheaper than what Airtel is providing. So essentially, the customer gets 1GB of data with the Rs 599 plan from Reliance Jio for just Rs 3.5. It is quite lesser than the Airtel’s Rs 4.15 for 1GB data.

Coming to the same plan from Vodafone Idea which is now rebranded as VI, it costs customers Rs 699. So this Rs 699 plan is originally supposed to bring customers 2GB daily data every day for 84 days. But with the ‘Double Data Offer’ of VI, the data benefit has doubled for every day. So instead of 2GB daily data, the customers get 4GB data every day for the 84 days.

This plan is just Rs 1 more expensive than the Airtel’s Rs 698 plan. But compared to Jio’s Rs 599 plan, it is Rs 100 more. Yet with this plan, the customers get 1GB data for just Rs 2.08. So clearly, VI is the cheapest option until the time the double data offer is provided with the plan. But once it is gone, it will become the most expensive one.