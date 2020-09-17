Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Band 5 to launch in India on September 29

    It has been a long time since Xiaomi came out with its Mi Band 4. The Chinese tech giant manufactures a ton of products that fit into a different category of products. Due to the COVID-19 issue, the company did face hindrances in developing new products and launching them around the world, but now it is finally going to come out with two of its most anticipated products of the year. The Mi Watch Revolve and the Mi Smart Band 5 are all set to launch in India on September 29. Name of the event that is going to take place on September 29 is ‘Smarter Living’. Let’s take a look at both the products.

    Mi Watch Revolve Specifications (Expected)

    First of all, it is worth to note that the name of the Mi Watch Revolve may change to Mi Watch SE on the launch. It is expected to be an affordable product. Another thing that is worthy to note about the watch is that it could be the rebranded version of Mi Watch Color already selling in China. It might come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED Display (454×454). The Smartwatch will come with many smart features and sensors. It should give a good competition to the smartwatches from Realme and other companies in the affordable segment.

    Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 Specifications (Expected)

    Xiaomi Band series has been one of the most successful lines of products from the tech giant in India. They are priced in the affordable segment and come with valuable features. The Mi Band 5 is again made with a focus on people who are sporty and active. It might come with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and offer a battery backup of up to 14 days. The Mi Band 5 is also expected to come with 11 different sports modes and number of sensors to track your activity on the go. The band might also be water-resistant up to 50 meters and will again be priced in the affordable segment like many of Xiaomi’s other products and brands.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

